|
07.06.2024 10:06:00
Is Palantir Technologies Stock a Buy?
There's little question that artificial intelligence (AI) is causing a paradigm shift in the technology landscape. Recent advances have the potential to significantly enhance and increase workplace productivity by streamlining and automating time-consuming tasks, saving businesses time and money. The resulting windfall is expected to add trillions of dollars to the economy, sparking an AI gold rush in response. The problem for most companies, however, is knowing where to start and how to adopt these next-generation algorithms.That's where Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) comes in. The company has been creating custom AI solutions for the U.S. government and its allies for more than 20 years and more recently developed systems specifically designed for enterprise-level businesses.Decades of expertise in the field gave Palantir an edge when generative AI burst on the scene early last year. The company was quick to develop an original go-to-market strategy that gives businesses the tools they need to develop AI solutions that solve real-world problems. This strategy is already fueling the next stage of Palantir's growth, attracting new customers by leaps and bounds.
