Is Palantir Technologies Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This fall, data software company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) will approach its third anniversary since going public. The stock has disappointed investors thus far, sitting about 20% below the $10 mark that shares began trading at.Palantir's business performance has been a mixed bag over the past couple of years. While the company has grown a lot since going public, it is also seemingly falling short on some promises made just a year ago.Whether the stock is worth buying today depends on how patient you're willing to be. Here is what you need to know.Continue reading