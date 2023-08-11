|
11.08.2023 11:10:00
Is Palantir Technologies Stock a Buy Now?
Palantir's (NYSE: PLTR) stock price sank 5% on Aug. 8 in response to the release of the company's second-quarter report. The data mining firm's revenue rose 13% year over year to $533 million. It generated an adjusted net profit of $120 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $21 million a year earlier, which trickled down to an adjusted profit of $0.05 per share. Its top- and bottom-line figures both matched Wall Street's expectations.On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, Palantir posted a net profit of $28 million, compared to a net loss of $179 million a year earlier, and achieved its third consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability. Those headline numbers were solid, but Palantir's stock had already rallied 180% year-to-date ahead of its second-quarter report -- so the bulls might have been expecting a much bigger earnings beat.Should investors buy Palantir's stock after its post-earnings pullback?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
