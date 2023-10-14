|
14.10.2023 14:00:00
Is Palantir Technologies Stock a Buy Now?
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a significant focus on Wall Street throughout this year. Software specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a prime example. Its stock is up more than 100% over the past 12 months. Nobody wants to chase a stock's tail, and buying a stock that's up so much can feel like exactly that.However, the buying window could still be wide open. Palantir has been hotly debated in the investing community, but the evidence shows that the company is growing and that its performance could last well into the future. Here are the ins and outs of why the stock is still a buy today.Data has become one of the world's most important resources. Using data effectively can give companies and governments a competitive advantage. Palantir builds custom software solutions for customers on its four platforms, Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, and AIP, that help organizations analyze data to make smarter, real-time decisions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
