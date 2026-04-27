Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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27.04.2026 18:30:00
Is Palantir Technologies Stock More Likely to Hit $100 or $200?
After multiple years of strong gains, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is finally slowing down. Since the start of 2026, it has declined by 19%, which is far worse than the S&P 500's gains of more than 4%.However, it wasn't all that long ago that the data analytics stock was trading at more than $200. And it's still growing at an impressive pace, continuing to lock up more deals along the way. Investors appear to be torn on the stock of late, which has been more volatile than usual. What's more likely to happen this year: Palantir's stock getting back to $200, or falling to $100? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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