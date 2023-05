Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few companies are more committed to using artificial intelligence (AI) than Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). AI has been involved in every Palantir offering since its inception and is one of the few companies whose product is built from the ground up to utilize AI.Its latest results were also solid, which begs the question: "Is Palantir the best AI stock right now?" Read on to find out.Palantir's platform is designed to take vast amount of information, run it through its AI models, and derive actionable insights. Users can also run simulations to understand what might happen if they tweaked something in the operating flow -- a vital piece of information for any client trying to improve themselves.Continue reading