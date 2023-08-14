|
14.08.2023 14:30:00
Is Palantir the Market's Best AI Stock? This 1 Chart Reveals the Truth.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is often ranked as one of the market's top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Since the beginning, its software has utilized AI to crunch lots of data and relay that information to its users on an easy-to-see dashboard allowing quick decision-making.Since the beginning of May, Palantir's stock has been a rocket ship, rising 130% in just over a single quarter thanks to AI investment hype. But does Palantir's stock deserve those gains? Let's look at a few items and see if Palantir is one of the market's best AI stocks.Open AI's ChatGPT, which runs on large language model (LLM) technology, started the AI investing arms race. Many consumers saw a digital assistant's usefulness in answering questions, and any company with AI aspirations quickly launched a product utilizing an LLM.
