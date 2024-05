Is Palantir the Next Microsoft?

Over the last year or so artificial intelligence (AI) has been the main undercurrent of the technology sector. A small collective of megacap tech enterprises known as the "Magnificent Seven" have each made a series of splashy investments across many areas of the AI realm.Microsoft sticks out from the rest of its Magnificent Seven peers considering the Windows developer kicked off the recent AI revolution following a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI -- the start-up behind ChatGPT.Indeed, this move sparked a scramble among technology companies looking to capitalize on AI in any way possible. One software business that has emerged as a legitimate competitor to big tech is Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel