|
30.11.2022 14:51:00
Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy?
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is still growing, and it is still churning out profits. Those were the main takeaways from the cybersecurity specialist's mid-November earnings report, which extended the company's positive momentum into a new fiscal year.The management team raised their fiscal 2023 projections despite pressures on IT budgets and slowing economic growth in many markets. Let's take a look at whether that new outlook strengthens the bullish case for this tech stock.Many IT companies are cutting costs today, including through layoffs and reduced advertising spending. But they continue to prioritize spending on the type of security management services that Palo Alto Networks provides.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
