Is Palo Alto Networks Stock a Buy Now?

Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) stock flourished earlier this year, with shares reaching a 52-week high of $380.84 on Feb. 9. Then on Feb. 20, the company released results for its fiscal second quarter (ended Jan. 31) and its stock price promptly plunged.Shares remain well below the 52-week high at the time of this writing. Does this share price drop provide a buying opportunity? Or is this a warning sign not to invest in Palo Alto Networks?To answer that question, it's necessary to examine the company in more detail. And digging into why Palo Alto Networks stock plummeted can help to assess if the firm makes for a good long-term investment.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel