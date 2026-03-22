Palo Alto Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057
|
22.03.2026 17:02:00
Is Palo Alto Networks Stock a Buy Now?
With geopolitical tensions rising and war in Iran, cybersecurity has become more important in recent months for governments, companies, and organizations. That may be why there has been a surge of interest among investors in cybersecurity stocks.Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is one of the leading enterprise cybersecurity firms, focusing on providing cybersecurity for large companies and governments across their entire enterprises.Since Feb. 24, just before the conflict in Iran started, it is no coincidence that Palo Alto Networks stock has surged some 17% over a period when the overall market has sputtered. That's because this war is heightening the potential for cyberattacks, spurring companies and organizations to protect themselves.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palo Alto Networks Inc
|
20.03.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.03.26