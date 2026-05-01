Paymentus a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CQ3J / ISIN: US70439P1084
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01.05.2026 16:16:01
Is Paymentus Stock a Buy After Palisades Investment Partners Increased Its Stake By $6 Million?
Palisades Investment Partners, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing dated April 30, 2026, that it bought 228,663 additional shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) in the first quarter, bringing its total to 429,134 shares.The estimated value of the trade was $6.01 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing prices during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $4.57 million, reflecting both the share addition and market price changes.Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment solutions, leveraging a scalable SaaS platform to streamline electronic payments and customer engagement for enterprise clients. The company’s strategy centers on recurring revenue from mission-critical payment infrastructure, supporting a diverse base of large billers across multiple regulated and service-intensive industries.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Paymentus Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-
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22.02.26
|Ausblick: Paymentus A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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08.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Paymentus A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)