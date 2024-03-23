|
23.03.2024 11:30:00
Is PayPal a Millionaire Maker?
With major indexes in the midst of a raging bull market, it's clear that investors are full of optimism and enthusiasm. But there are still some companies that aren't joining the rally.Take PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). It has completely fallen out of favor with the investment community. Its shares sit 78% below their peak price. Since the start of 2023, at a time when the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have soared, PayPal has dropped 8% (as of March 22).But if we look out over the long term, can this fintech stock turn things around and be a millionaire maker?
