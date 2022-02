Is PayPal Attractively Valued After Its Recent Plunge?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Payment processing leader PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is now down by more than 60% from the highs after a disappointing growth forecast. But is now a good time for long-term investors to take a closer look? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 27, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Jason Hall, and Lou Whiteman share their thoughts. Continue reading