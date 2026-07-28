PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
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28.07.2026 17:37:01
Is PayPal Holdings a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?
The digital payments platform PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been in the news a lot lately, particularly after the private equity firm Advent International and the payments company Stripe made a joint $53 billion bid to acquire the company.The bid is significant not only because of the consolidation it would represent in the payments space, but also because PayPal is considered one of the original digital payments platforms, which, during the pandemic, saw its shares hit an all-time high.Still, media reports indicate PayPal would not sell under the proposed offer. PayPal is also in the midst of a turnaround plan that continued this morning, when the company posted second-quarter earnings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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