Is PayPal Holdings Stock a Buy?
PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is one of the original fintech companies; it's amassed a 435 million-account user base, offering digital payment processing, wallets, merchant services, and more.The market PayPal trades in was challenging in 2022; many unprofitable and newer fintech stocks got hammered. While PayPal doesn't fit that description, the company's decline in earnings and worries over growth led to it being treated like those unprofitable fintechs -- the stock is down substantially from highs. But the sellers have gone too far; today, PayPal stock represents compelling value.Below is an outline of what makes the stock worth considering for your portfolio today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
