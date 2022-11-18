|
18.11.2022 12:30:00
Is PayPal Poised for a Bull Run in 2023?
Digital payments pioneer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) posted third-quarter revenue of $6.8 billion (up 11% year over year) and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 (down 2%) that both beat Wall Street analyst estimates. And the shares are up about 9% since the announcement on Nov. 3. But despite the recent positive performance, the fintech stock is down 54% in 2022, worse than the S&P 500's 17% drop this year. Investors might be eyeing PayPal as a potential recovery play in 2023. Here's why the stock might be ready to bounce back -- and not just next year, but over the long term.PayPal's business was firing on all cylinders throughout 2020 and 2021 as e-commerce and electronic payments took off thanks to the pandemic forcing people to spend more time at home, leading to a change in shopping behavior. But unsurprisingly, PayPal is starting to experience a slowdown as consumer return to past shopping patterns. The company's user base, now at 432 million, is up just 4% from the third quarter last year. This was after the business gained a total of 121 million active accounts in 2020 and 2021. PayPal is only expected to add about 9 million net new active accounts this year. Because of this, the management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman, walked back its goal of hitting 750 million active accounts by 2025. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu eBay Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|eBay Inc.
|43,68
|-0,30%
|PayPal Inc
|82,51
|-1,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarker Wochenausklang: ATX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Märkte geben bis zum Handelsende nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel deutlich höher. Die US-Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.