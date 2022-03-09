|
Is PayPal Stock a Buy?
Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. The stock has lost nearly half of its value year to date after a disappointing outlook for the year ahead.While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Should investors pull the trigger at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21?Management expects adjusted earnings per share in 2022 to be flat to up to 3% over 2021. So, even though PayPal trades at its lowest P/E multiple as a publicly traded company, it's possible the stock could continue to underperform this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
