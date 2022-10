Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With everyone spending more time than ever at home and avoiding in-person shopping during the depths of the pandemic, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), with its dominant position in the electronic payments space, was a huge winner as revenue and its user base surged. But consumer behavior has normalized, and the U.S. economy appears to be slowing down in the face of rising interest rates. Consequently, PayPal itself is experiencing a rough patch, and shares are down a jaw-dropping 55% in 2022 compared to the S&P 500's decline of 24%. Is now a good time to take advantage of the market's pessimism and buy this fintech pioneer? Continue reading