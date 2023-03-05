05.03.2023 15:35:00

Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

Things haven't looked good for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) lately. After being spun off from eBay in July 2015, the stock skyrocketed 740% to reach its all-time high of $308.53 on July 23, 2021. Since then, however, shares are down a whopping 76% (as of this writing). Macro headwinds have led to a business slowdown, as well as waning investor enthusiasm. So is this leading fintech stock a buy right now? Let's take a closer look. PayPal's revenue increased 8.5% in 2022 to $27.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $4.13 were down from the $4.60 it posted in 2021 due to compressed margins. These financial results were a far cry from the gains that shareholders have been used to seeing over the years. Also making headlines was the announcement that CEO Dan Schulman will be retiring at the end of this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu eBay Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh 8 580,00 1,54% eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
eBay Inc. 43,26 -0,13% eBay Inc.
PayPal Inc 71,95 0,43% PayPal Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Wochenstart: ATX und DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen wie auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Montag Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentieren sich die Anleger zu Wochenbeginn überwiegend gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen