Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

PayPal's revenue increased 8.5% in 2022 to $27.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $4.13 were down from the $4.60 it posted in 2021 due to compressed margins. These financial results were a far cry from the gains that shareholders have been used to seeing over the years. Also making headlines was the announcement that CEO Dan Schulman will be retiring at the end of this year.