05.03.2023 15:35:00
Is PayPal Stock a Buy?
Things haven't looked good for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) lately. After being spun off from eBay in July 2015, the stock skyrocketed 740% to reach its all-time high of $308.53 on July 23, 2021. Since then, however, shares are down a whopping 76% (as of this writing). Macro headwinds have led to a business slowdown, as well as waning investor enthusiasm. So is this leading fintech stock a buy right now? Let's take a closer look. PayPal's revenue increased 8.5% in 2022 to $27.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $4.13 were down from the $4.60 it posted in 2021 due to compressed margins. These financial results were a far cry from the gains that shareholders have been used to seeing over the years. Also making headlines was the announcement that CEO Dan Schulman will be retiring at the end of this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
