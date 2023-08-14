|
14.08.2023 14:04:00
Is PayPal Stock a Buy?
At first glance, PayPal looks like it's doing pretty well from a business standpoint. Revenue continues to grow every quarter, including a 7% year-over-year increase in 2023's second quarter to $7.3 billion. Operating income rose 48% to $1.1 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) were back in the positive at $0.92 compared to a $0.29 loss last year.
