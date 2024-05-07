|
07.05.2024 16:45:00
Is PayPal Stock a Buy?
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) posted its first-quarter earnings report on April 30. The digital payment leader's revenue grew 9% year over year to $7.7 billion and exceeded analysts' consensus estimate by $180 million. Its adjusted EPS rose 27% to $1.08. But starting this year, the company redefined how it calculates its adjusted EPS. Based on its old definition, its adjusted EPS rose 20% to $1.40 and surpassed the consensus forecast by $0.18 per share.PayPal's stock rose slightly after that earnings beat, but it quickly gave up those gains and remains down about 8% over the past 12 months. It's also trading nearly 80% below its all-time high from July 2021. Should investors buy PayPal's stock as a turnaround play? Or will it continue to disappoint investors with its lackluster growth rates?Image source: PayPal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel eBay-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein eBay-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|eBay-Aktie trotzdem tiefrot: eBay mit höherem Umsatz und Gewinn (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Nachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|Ebay enttäuscht Börse mit Ausblick (dpa-AFX)
|
01.05.24
|Ausblick: eBay gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)