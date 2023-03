Is PayPal Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of fintech pioneer PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down about 75% from their all-time high, but zooming out tells a different story. Ever since eBay spun off PayPal in 2015, the latter's stock has more than doubled in value. By comparison, the S&P 500 is only up about 90% during this time.In this article, I'll explain why 2023 might be a good time for buying shares of this market beater. That said, there are some concerns with buying PayPal today.In 2022, PayPal generated record annual revenue of $27.5 billion, which included record revenue of $7.4 billion in the fourth quarter. These numbers were up 8% and 7%, respectively, from their comparable prior-year periods.Continue reading