Is PayPal Stock a Buy Now?

Many investors once considered PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to be a stable blue chip play on the secular expansion of the digital payments market. Yet its stock has pulled back about 80% after hitting a record high of $308.53 on July 23, 2021. That decline was largely driven by concerns about its slowing growth, macro challenges, and overheated valuations.But has PayPal's steep sell-off actually created an attractive entry point for long-term investors who can ride out the near-term volatility? Let's review this fintech leader's recent challenges, stabilization strategies, and valuations to decide.Image source: PayPal.Continue reading