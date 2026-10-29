PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
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29.10.2026 09:45:00
Is PayPal Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is one of the most divisive stocks in the market. The stock of the payments processor trades at a dirt cheap valuation, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just over 9.5 times 2027 analyst estimates and a free cash flow yield approaching 13%. Meanwhile, the company has rebuffed recent acquisition bids, and Bank of America reinstated coverage with an "underperform" rating.
Investors are worried about the company's lack of revenue growth and about its unbranded processing unit, Braintree, which is largely a commoditized business with little pricing power and intense competition. Despite its flaws, though, I think the fintech stock looks like a buy, as its Q3 earnings report shows a company generating a boatload of cash and still growing.
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Analysen zu PayPal Inc
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