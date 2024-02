Is Paypal Stock Going to $75? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Anyone interested in locking down a short-term investment return approaching 30% would do well to plonk down some money on Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock.That's if you believe one analyst who reduced his price target for the company even though he's still bullish on the stock overall. Let's explore what's going on here.On Tuesday, Paul Golding of Macquarie shaved $2 from his Paypal price target, bringing it down slightly to $75. That's still 26% higher than where the stock trades as of this writing, so Golding continues to believe it has much potential. Despite the haircut, Golding firmly maintained his recommendation of outperform (or buy) on the fintech stock. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel