Is PayPal Stock Going to $95? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So
There's no denying that it's been a tough few years for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). The company pioneered fintech before it was fashionable, but a downturn in the economy and rising competition crushed the stock. Since its peak in mid-2021, the stock has fallen more than 80%. However, the company's recent results suggest its recovery is gaining steam.One Wall Street analyst thinks there are good times ahead.Monness Crespi analyst Gus Gala boosted his price target to $95 on PayPal stock while maintaining a buy rating on the shares. For those keeping score at home, that represents potential upside for investors of 61% compared to Monday's closing price. The analyst cited PayPal's strong "beat and raise" quarter and improving engagement as providing increased confidence in the company's future outlook.
