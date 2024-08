Is PayPal Stock Going to $95? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So

There's no denying that it's been a tough few years for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). The company pioneered fintech before it was fashionable, but a downturn in the economy and rising competition crushed the stock. Since its peak in mid-2021, the stock has fallen more than 80%. However, the company's recent results suggest its recovery is gaining steam.One Wall Street analyst thinks there are good times ahead.Monness Crespi analyst Gus Gala boosted his price target to $95 on PayPal stock while maintaining a buy rating on the shares. For those keeping score at home, that represents potential upside for investors of 61% compared to Monday's closing price. The analyst cited PayPal 's strong "beat and raise" quarter and improving engagement as providing increased confidence in the company's future outlook.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool