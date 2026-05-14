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14.05.2026 23:30:00
Is PayPal Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?
With artificial intelligence (AI) stocks soaring this year, driving strong market gains, you can miss the ones that aren't participating in the rally. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been underperforming for years already, despite being one of the most important players in digital payments. It's now down 86% from its all-time high and trading at only 9 times trailing 12-month sales.Is PayPal stock too cheap to ignore?PayPal has lost steam over the past few years as competitors have been more agile and innovated quickly. It's cycled through several CEOs, and Enrique Lores recently moved over from HP to take the reins. While he's considered a solid, experienced leader, the stock fell on the news in February. It just seemed like another signal of uncertainty at the company; it had only been two years since the previous CEO said he was going to turn the company around.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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