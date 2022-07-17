|
17.07.2022 17:15:00
Is Peloton Interactive Stock a Buy?
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is arguably the poster child for broken, pandemic-era growth stories. The connected exercise bike maker went public at $29 per share in Sept. 2019, but its stock opened at just $27 and dipped below $20 the following March as investors questioned the appeal of its pricey exercise bikes and subscription-based remote spin classes.However, the pandemic subsequently lit a fire under Peloton's business as gyms closed down and more people stayed home. In fiscal 2020, which ended in June of the calendar year, Peloton's revenue doubled to $1.83 billion, its total number of connected fitness subscribers more than doubled to 1.09 million, and its total number of workouts more than tripled.Image source: Peloton.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!