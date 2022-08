Is Peloton Still a Growth Stock? These 2 Numbers Hold the Answer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the company's annual report for fiscal 2022 (released Aug. 25), Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) CEO commented that its current situation was akin to turning around a large cargo ship -- both require time and space to complete the maneuver, given the sheer size of the vessel (or in this case the company).But despite the best efforts of management, Peloton's key operational and financial metrics are still slipping. And the worrying part is that fixing some of these issues might be out of management's control. Nonetheless, Peloton has made some positive changes that should lead to a healthier business in the future. But whether it's a growing business remains to be seen, and these two numbers are key for investors to follow.Continue reading