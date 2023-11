Is Penn Entertainment Stock a Buy Now?

As far as casinos and betting brands go, Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) isn't exactly top of mind. That honor typically goes to more familiar tickers like Ceasars Entertainment or Wynn Resorts, both of which are also bigger companies.Being smaller doesn't make Penn any less investment-worthy though. In fact, risk-tolerant investors may want to take a shot on Penn Entertainment while the stock's still (much) closer to the multiyear low hit just last month than it is to the multiyear high reached in early 2021. The market's underestimating what lies ahead for this company.As was noted, Penn is a casino operator, although its more prominent claim to fame is arguably its online betting presence. In addition to its roughy 40 casinos peppered across the U.S., Penn Entertainment owns a handful of gaming apps, as well as a sports media operation called theScore. Perhaps most notably, in August Penn secured the rights to use Walt Disney's ESPN brand name to promote a new sports-betting platform. ESPN Bet launched in the middle of this month, bolstered by select ESPN programming content.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel