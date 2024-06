Is PepsiCo Stock a Buy?

A combination of steady growth, climbing profitability, and a solid balance sheet makes for a great setup when considering a stock as a potential investment opportunity. Consumer-staples sector leader PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) checks off those boxes.On the other hand, the recent trading action hasn't been very inspiring. Shares of PepsiCo are down 10% from their 52-week high, underperforming the S&P 500 in 2024. While this type of volatility can sometimes warrant caution, it's important to stay focused on the big picture, which remains positive.Here's why I believe PepsiCo is a buy and well-positioned to rebound into the second half of the year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel