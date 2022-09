Is PepsiCo Stock a Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The international snack and beverage company PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) achieved phenomenal success during the earlier stages of the pandemic when folks were spending more time at home. Using a simplified version of my six-step framework, I will determine if the stock is a buy right now. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 28, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 29, 2022.Continue reading