Is Personal Preference is the Ultimate Tiebreaker Between These Two ETFs?

Investors may find that the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:VDC) and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FSTA) offer nearly identical exposure to the defensive consumer sector at very similar prices.

Consumer staples are often viewed as a cornerstone for defensive portfolios because the products they represent -- such as food, beverages, and household goods -- remain essential regardless of economic conditions. By focusing on mature companies with reliable cash flows, these funds aim to offer lower volatility than the broader market. While both funds are managed by industry giants, they differ significantly in age and assets under management (AUM), which can impact trading liquidity and long-term track records.

FSTA is slightly more affordable with an expense ratio of 0.08%, though VDC is nearly identical at 0.09%. The 0.01 percentage-point difference in expense ratios is negligible for most portfolios, but FSTA offers a slight edge in cost efficiency. In terms of income, FSTA also edges out its competitor with a marginally higher distribution yield of 2.2% compared to 2.1% for the Vanguard fund, making it potentially more attractive for yield-focused investors.

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