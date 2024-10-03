|
03.10.2024 11:20:00
Is Pfizer a Buy Right Now or a Value Trap?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been around for 175 years, selling a wide range of drugs in various treatment areas over time. But this pharma giant truly became a household name a few years ago. Pfizer made headlines with its coronavirus vaccine, which turned out to become the world's best-selling pharmaceutical product. And this helped Pfizer reach a record of more than $100 billion in annual revenue in 2022.But over the past year and a half, as demand for the vaccine declined, so did Pfizer's revenue opportunity -- and upcoming patent expirations of other top-selling products have added to the company's woes. All of this has weighed on Pfizer's stock performance, leaving the shares down more than 30% over the past three years. Valuation has halved from a year ago, with Pfizer shares today trade for only 10 times forward earnings estimates. Does this dirt cheap price make Pfizer a buy right now -- or is the stock a value trap? Let's find out.
