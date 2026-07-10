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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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11.07.2026 01:15:00
Is Pfizer on Track to Launch Its Next Lipitor -- This Time in the Weight-Loss Market?
Humans are very bad at taking medications. By some estimates, adherence to long-term chronic medication treatment plans is only around 50%. This is a big issue for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which must be taken for life and as often as daily. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is betting that making a more convenient option will give it a leg up on the competition.Pfizer has a problem when it comes to GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) was the first to market with its Wegovy shot. Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) Zepbound and Mounjaro came out next, but proved more effective and quickly became the industry-leading GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. Pfizer gave up on its own option and was forced to go back to the drawing board by acquiring a company with a more attractive GLP-1 drug candidate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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