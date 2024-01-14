14.01.2024 14:00:00

Is Pfizer Stock a Buy in 2024?

If you're in the process of rebalancing your portfolio, you might be considering buying Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock. After all, the drugmaker pays a sizzling 5.92% dividend yield, its shares trade at under 13 times forward earnings, and it has a robust clinical pipeline, with 83 programs in development. Pfizer's recent acquisition of Seagen also puts it in the top tier of antibody-drug conjugate manufacturers, a space forecast to grow by double digits over the next five years.However, Pfizer is also coming off a bad year, commercially speaking. The company's COVID-19 product sales underwhelmed investors and some new product launches -- such as its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, Abrysvo -- missed internal sales targets. With this brief background in mind, here are two reasons to consider buying shares of the pharma titan, and one reason it might be wise to stick to the sidelines.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

15.12.23 Pfizer Kaufen DZ BANK
14.12.23 Pfizer Neutral UBS AG
14.12.23 Pfizer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.12.23 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.12.23 Pfizer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 16 200,00 -5,81% Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
Pfizer Inc. 26,20 0,38% Pfizer Inc.

