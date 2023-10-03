|
03.10.2023 12:00:00
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy Now?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) sells a wide variety of medicines across treatment areas such as autoimmune diseases and oncology. But it probably is most known for its leading coronavirus vaccine, which helped the company reach a record of more than $100 billion in annual revenue last year. That didn't help Pfizer's share performance this year, though. The stock has slipped about 35%.Why the share price declines after such strong revenue? Investors are worried about Pfizer's vaccine sales as we head toward a post-pandemic world, especially considering that vaccine demand has already started to decline. And Pfizer also faces patent expiration on other important products, representing additional lost revenue. But the big pharma company isn't resting on its laurels, and it may actually be transitioning into a new phase of growth. So, is the stock a buy now? Let's find out.First, let's take a look at the risks today and down the road. The company sells COVID vaccine Comirnaty and COVID treatment Paxlovid, and demand for both products is on the decline. In fact, Pfizer predicts about $13.5 billion in Comirnaty revenue and $8 billion in Paxlovid revenue this year -- double-digit declines from last year's levels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen
|02.08.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.08.23
|Pfizer Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.08.23
|Pfizer Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.23
|Pfizer Buy
|HSBC
|22.06.23
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.06.23
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.05.23
|Pfizer Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.04.23
|Pfizer Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.08.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.08.23
|Pfizer Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|32,40
|0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleihen, Dollar, Zinsen und Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt in Rot -- US-Börsen verlustreich -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit herben Abschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären das Ruder. In Deutschland wurde trotz Feiertag gehandelt - es ging bergab. An der Wall Street geben die Indizes nach. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen deutliche Abschläge aus.