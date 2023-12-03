|
03.12.2023 11:00:00
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy Now?
Stocks have rallied this year, but one of the world's most famous pharma companies didn't join the party. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), known for its billion-dollar coronavirus products -- the vaccine Comirnaty and the treatment Paxlovid -- saw its shares drop about 40%.The declines came for two reasons. First, investors worried about sales of Pfizer's coronavirus products in a post-pandemic world. And second, some of Pfizer's older blockbusters face patent expirations in the coming years. All of this means revenue is set to fall, at least in the near term. And that doesn't delight investors.At the same time, it's important to take a look at the complete picture. This includes Pfizer's newer programs and what they may deliver in the future, as well as the company's valuation today. Is Pfizer a buy right now -- or a stock to avoid? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.12.23
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.23
|Pfizer-Aktie bricht ein: Studie mit Abnehm-Tablette wird wegen Nebenwirkungen gestoppt (dpa-AFX)
|
01.12.23
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.23
|Börse New York: S&P 500 legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.23
|Börse New York: S&P 500 liegt zum Start des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.23
|Pharmakonzern: Pfizer erleidet Rückschlag bei Abnehm-Medikament (Handelsblatt)
|
01.12.23
|Pfizer drops plan for twice-daily obesity pill due to side effects (Financial Times)
|
28.11.23
|S&P 500-Papier Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Pfizer von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen
|31.10.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.10.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.10.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.23
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.10.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.10.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.10.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.23
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.10.23
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.10.23
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.07.23
|Pfizer Buy
|HSBC
|22.06.23
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.06.23
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.10.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.10.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.10.23
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|27,10
|1,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt etwas leichter -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart zurückhaltend. Der deutsche Leitindex kam nicht vom Fleck. Der Dow präsentierte sich im Montagshandel in Rot. In Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich südwärts.