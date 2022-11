Is Pfizer Stock a Buy With a $17 Billion Revenue Hit on the Way?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You might think that investors would be excited about a company that just reported $22.6 billion in revenue and nearly $10.2 billion in profits in its latest quarter. But they're not.Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday. While its shares moved a little higher after posting impressive numbers, the pharma stock is still down close to 20% year to date.CEO Albert Bourla knows exactly why investors aren't enthusiastic. He noted in the company's Q3 call that there are questions about Pfizer 's long-term growth prospects, especially between 2025 and 2030. Bourla acknowledged that Pfizer projects a revenue impact of around -$17 billion related to the losses of exclusivity for several top-selling products during that period. Continue reading