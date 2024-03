Is Pfizer Stock a Millionaire Maker?

The stock market is at record levels these days, but one company that isn't reflecting that optimism is Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Shares of the pharma giant are down 28% over the past 12 months as investors grow concerned about its long-term growth prospects.The company is in the midst of a transition as it pivots to new growth opportunities. And investors aren't always patient when it comes to turnaround stories, especially when there's a good deal of uncertainty as to how the business will emerge on the other side.If you're a long-term investor, however, now may be a great time to consider Pfizer 's stock. At a lower price point and growth potentially on the horizon again, could this be a stock that helps you become a millionaire?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel