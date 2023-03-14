|
14.03.2023 16:45:00
Is Pfizer Stock a Screaming Buy After Its $43 Billion Seagen Acquisition?
Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) desperately need a positive catalyst. The pharma giant's stock has fallen by over 22% year to date in response to its declining COVID-19 franchise, consisting of the vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral drug Paxlovid.And as a direct result of its rapidly declining share price, Pfizer's annualized dividend yield has ballooned to a whopping 4.11%, which is nearly 2.5 times the average yield of stocks listed on the benchmark S&P 500. The drugmaker's valuation has also fallen to a near industry-low 3.25 times 2024 estimated sales (most big pharma stocks trade at over 4 times future sales) during the opening months of 2023. Monday, Pfizer announced a $43 billion deal to acquire cancer specialist Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN). This transaction still has to gain approval from regulators, but the two companies expect the merger to officially close in either late 2023 or early 2024.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!