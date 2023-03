Is Pfizer Stock a Screaming Buy After Its $43 Billion Seagen Acquisition?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) desperately need a positive catalyst. The pharma giant's stock has fallen by over 22% year to date in response to its declining COVID-19 franchise, consisting of the vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral drug Paxlovid.And as a direct result of its rapidly declining share price, Pfizer's annualized dividend yield has ballooned to a whopping 4.11%, which is nearly 2.5 times the average yield of stocks listed on the benchmark S&P 500. The drugmaker's valuation has also fallen to a near industry-low 3.25 times 2024 estimated sales (most big pharma stocks trade at over 4 times future sales) during the opening months of 2023. Monday, Pfizer announced a $43 billion deal to acquire cancer specialist Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN). This transaction still has to gain approval from regulators, but the two companies expect the merger to officially close in either late 2023 or early 2024.