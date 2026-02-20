Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
|
20.02.2026 22:00:00
Is Pfizer Stock an Underrated Healthcare Investment Play?
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently had to drop its internally developed GLP-1 weight loss drug candidate. The unfortunate outcome is that the company has had to watch rivals Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly build early leads in this fast-growing drug niche.With Pfizer facing patent expirations ahead -- and now this GLP-1 setback -- Wall Street remains downbeat on the stock. But that's a potential opportunity for long-term investors.Pfizer's dividend yield is a lofty 6.2%. That's well above the 1.1% yield offered by the S&P 500 index and the 1.7% yield of the average pharmaceutical stock. And the company recently provided longer-term financial guidance that included a commitment to maintaining the dividend.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
