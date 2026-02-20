Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
|
20.02.2026 08:45:00
Is Pfizer Stock the Only Big Pharma Name I'd Buy and Hold Through Any Market Crash?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is the name behind one of the world's top-selling products: the coronavirus vaccine. It brought in more than $37 billion at its peak in 2022 and helped the company achieve $100 billion in annual revenue. Since that time, demand for coronavirus vaccines has declined, and Pfizer also faces the loss of exclusivity of certain older blockbuster drugs. But this pharma giant is managing this transition period well and may be heading into a new era of growth.Is Pfizer stock the only big pharma name I'd buy and hold through any market crash? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.
|
17.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert Pfizer-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Pfizer von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Pfizer von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Pfizer-Aktie in Rot: Pharmakonzern verdient 2025 weniger - Erste Studiendaten für Gewichtssenker (dpa-AFX)
|
03.02.26
|Pfizer shares dip as vaccines continue to weigh on sales (Financial Times)
|
03.02.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Pfizer auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 30 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
03.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Pfizer-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Pfizer von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Ausblick: Pfizer veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.26