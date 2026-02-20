Pfizer Aktie

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

20.02.2026 08:45:00

Is Pfizer Stock the Only Big Pharma Name I'd Buy and Hold Through Any Market Crash?

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is the name behind one of the world's top-selling products: the coronavirus vaccine. It brought in more than $37 billion at its peak in 2022 and helped the company achieve $100 billion in annual revenue. Since that time, demand for coronavirus vaccines has declined, and Pfizer also faces the loss of exclusivity of certain older blockbuster drugs. But this pharma giant is managing this transition period well and may be heading into a new era of growth.Is Pfizer stock the only big pharma name I'd buy and hold through any market crash? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
