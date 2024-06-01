|
01.06.2024 09:00:00
Is Pfizer the Best Dividend Stock for You?
The pandemic-influenced revenue gusher from which pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) benefitted a few years ago has trickled down to a small stream. As a result, share prices have fallen and the stock trades near its lowest level in years. The falling share price has pushed the stock's dividend yield to nearly 6%.There are signs though that the reduced-performance pain may be nearing an end. Catalysts in the drug production pipeline could spur Pfizer's next growth phase. Pfizer may not be the flashiest stock on Wall Street, but it's a stellar dividend stock that investors can sink their teeth into.Here is what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!