Curatis Aktie
WKN DE: A40BDL / ISIN: CH1330780979
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01.06.2026 10:44:00
Is Pfizer the Perfect Stock to Own with Kevin Warsh Heading the Fed?
Savvy investors know that change creates opportunities. And a major change is underway at the nation's central bank. Kevin Warsh is now the new Federal Reserve Chair, taking the baton from Jerome Powell. Warsh has publicly called for "regime change" at the Fed, a term that could signal significant policy shifts.Which stocks should investors consider buying with Warsh in charge? Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) looks like an intriguing candidate. The big drugmaker offers a juicy dividend yield of 6.6%. Its valuation is attractive, with shares trading at only 8.9 times forward earnings. Could Pfizer be the perfect stock to own with Warsh heading the Fed?Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. Image source: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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