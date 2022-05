Is Pfizer Too Dependent on COVID-19 Revenue?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released its first-quarter results this week. The numbers were strong as the company beat analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings. Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 revenue from its vaccine and pill drove a lot of the growth for the business. Pfizer reaffirmed its forecast of $54 billion in revenue from those two products alone.But what else is generating meaningful growth for the healthcare company? And is Pfizer too dependent on revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and pill? Here's a quick look at its top products from the past quarter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading