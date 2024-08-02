|
02.08.2024 10:10:00
Is Pfizer Winning Its $43 Billion Bet?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the most successful pharmaceutical companies ever. In 2022, it brought in more than $100 billion in revenue -- a record for itself and for the entire industry. Of course, a lot of this was due to an unprecedented situation -- the COVID-19 pandemic -- and two products to address it: Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine and treatment.As demand for these treatments dropped in later pandemic times, though, it was clear Pfizer needed a new growth driver. And the big pharma company announced that a key driver of that growth would be oncology drugs. To increase its presence in that area, Pfizer last year acquired oncology specialist Seagen, a company focused on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). These allow for the delivery of potent treatments directly to tumor cells, in order to limit damage to normal cells.This week, Pfizer reported second-quarter earnings; this marks its second full quarter of earnings that include Seagen products. Is Pfizer winning its $43 billion bet on the oncology specialist? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.07.24
|Pfizer-Aktie legt zu: Prognose erneut angehoben (dpa-AFX)
|
30.07.24
|S&P 500-Papier Pfizer-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Pfizer von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Pfizer auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 30 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
30.07.24
|Ausblick: Pfizer präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.24
|GSK, Pfizer and Moderna face RSV vaccine sales slump (Financial Times)
|
23.07.24
|S&P 500-Wert Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Pfizer von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.24
|S&P 500-Wert Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Pfizer von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Pfizer veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)