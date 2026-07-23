Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
23.07.2026 23:00:00
Is Pfizer's 7% Dividend Yield Too Good to Be True? Here's the Straight Answer
We can separate high-yield dividend stocks into two broad categories. The first group consists of companies with stable businesses that generate consistent cash flow and are very likely to continue paying -- and perhaps raising -- their dividends for the foreseeable future. The second are distressed corporations. They boast high yields because their share prices have fallen substantially, reflecting weak business fundamentals.Many investors would put Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in the second group. The drugmaker's shares have lost significant value over the past five years, as the company has failed to sustain the amazing success it achieved in the coronavirus market. However, there is much more to the story. Let's discuss why Pfizer's 7% forward yield is more sustainable than it appears at first glance.Pfizer's revenue and earnings have declined over the past five years, while it has maintained and even increased its dividend. The company's payout ratio has soared as a result -- it is currently about 127%. That looks unsustainable. But Pfizer's cash payout ratio, a much better measure of whether the company can maintain its dividend program intact, looks less scary at 107.7%. Management is confident of the company's ability to sustain, and even increase, the payout moving forward. That isn't just wishful thinking: Pfizer could improve its business in the coming years and eventually post much stronger financial results.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 040,00
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus der Handelswoche -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag bergab.