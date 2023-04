Is Philip Morris or Altria the Better Value Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The last year and a half has turned out to be a hard reset for the investing landscape. Gone are the days of high-flying speculative investments fueled by easy money.Instead, investors on balance have been circling back to companies with lengthy operating histories, solid free cash flow, and proven business models. Elite dividend programs have also been a central theme in this ongoing shift to value.Tobacco giants Altria (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) are prime examples of this evolving value tilt. Thanks to their well-above-average dividend yields (8.45% and 5.26%, respectively), these legacy tobacco companies have generated total returns on capital far in excess of the broader markets over the last 18 months.